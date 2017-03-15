Residents have spoken of their shock at seeing several police vehicles swoop on an Angus street in the middle of the day.

Eight police vehicles attended at a property in Southesk Terrace, Brechin, just off Montrose Street.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that a 38-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

One witness, who saw the incident unfold, said: “Police and dogs were in and around Southesk Terrace.

“Something big was going down.

“I have not seen that many police in a long time.

“There were five vehicles round the back and another three around the front of the house.”

Another person reported seeing dog handler units and riot police at the address.

Another passerby said he had never seen so many police in his life.

The witness said: “There was lots of activity in Montrose Street as well.

“Police, riot police and sniffer dogs. I have never seen so many police in my life.”

Another local said: “One minute everything was quiet and the next minute there were all these police vehicles outside, and loads of officers surrounding the house across the road from where I live.

“There were what looked like riot cops, dog handlers, plain-clothed officers and loads of cops in uniform.

“I counted five police cars, too.

“To start with, I thought that because there were so many police officers it must be a drugs bust.

“It leaves you a wee bit frightened when you see that many police right on your doorstep.”

A spokeswoman for the force said today: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour at an address in Southesk Terrace, Brechin, on Saturday March 11.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”