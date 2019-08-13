Nethergate sandwich shop venture given the go-ahead

A local businessman’s plans for a new sandwich shop in a former city centre bank have been given the go-ahead.
Officers at Dundee City Council have approved an application from FMV Entertainment Ltd – run by local entrepreneur Tahir Ramzan – for the former bank branch on the Nethergate, at the corner of Whitehall Street.
Under the plans, the former Santander and one-time Bradford & Bingley branch will become a fresh sandwich shop.
Planners were sympathetic to Mr Ramzan’s proposals to bring the unit back into use after Santander closed the branch in April 2015. It has lain empty ever since.
In a report, the council said his plans for the B-listed building would have “no detrimental impact” on the facade or the interior of the block.
The report added: “The alterations, in facilitating the proposed use of the premises as a sandwich shop, would support the returning to use of the listed building.”
Mr Ramzan said: “I’m very happy the plans have been approved. I look forward to this new venture in the city centre providing high quality ‘food to go’ options and creating new jobs.
“Local architects James Paul Associates have done a great job with their plans and input.”
Mr Ramzan is also involved in another bid to transform the former Clydesdale Bank on Nethergate, beside the Queen’s Hotel, into a restaurant and bar.
Those plans have been approved by council’s planners – but still have to overcome the hurdle of the city’s licensing committee, which meets to discuss it and other proposals on Thursday.
The sandwich shop application has secured a new use for another unit in the Nethergate and the surrounding streets.
Last week, legal firm Digby Brown was given permission by council officers to adopt 16-18 Whitehall Street as new premises.
And vegan cafe Marwick’s will open its new premises at 118 Nethergate on August 20.