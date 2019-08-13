Nethergate sandwich shop venture given the go-ahead

A local businessman’s plans for a new sandwich shop in a former city centre bank have been given the go-ahead.

Officers at Dundee City Council have approved an application from FMV Entertainment Ltd – run by local entrepreneur Tahir Ramzan – for the former bank branch on the Nethergate, at the corner of Whitehall Street.

Under the plans, the former Santander and one-time Bradford & Bingley branch will become a fresh sandwich shop.

© DC Thomson

Planners were sympathetic to Mr Ramzan’s proposals to bring the unit back into use after Santander closed the branch in April 2015. It has lain empty ever since.

In a report, the council said his plans for the B-listed building would have “no detrimental impact” on the facade or the interior of the block.

The report added: “The alterations, in facilitating the proposed use of the premises as a sandwich shop, would support the returning to use of the listed building.”

Mr Ramzan said: “I’m very happy the plans have been approved. I look forward to this new venture in the city centre providing high quality ‘food to go’ options and creating new jobs.

“Local architects James Paul Associates have done a great job with their plans and input.”

Mr Ramzan is also involved in another bid to transform the former Clydesdale Bank on Nethergate, beside the Queen’s Hotel, into a restaurant and bar.

Those plans have been approved by council’s planners – but still have to overcome the hurdle of the city’s licensing committee, which meets to discuss it and other proposals on Thursday.

The sandwich shop application has secured a new use for another unit in the Nethergate and the surrounding streets.

Last week, legal firm Digby Brown was given permission by council officers to adopt 16-18 Whitehall Street as new premises.

And vegan cafe Marwick’s will open its new premises at 118 Nethergate on August 20.