Nethergate Christian bookshop to close in April after several years of trading

A city centre book shop is set to close with the loss of three jobs.

CLC Christian Bookshops at 112 Nethergate will shut in April, after several years trading in the city centre.

It is understood that competition from online publishers has forced the owners of CLC (Christian Life Centre) Christian Bookshops to close the doors.

CLC is an international organisation, founded in England in 1941 and committed to the distribution of the Bible, Christian books and a variety of other products to serve the church worldwide.

It operates three stores in Scotland, including Dundee, and three more in England.

The Dundee store, which is beside the Mecca bingo hall, employs three members of staff and also several volunteers. It is belived that all will be let go after the shop closes.

An insider told the Tele: “It is a shame the place is closing, but it is like any other book store in the country and facing increased competition online from giant publishing firms such as Amazon.

“It just cannot compete and has been forced to shut up in a few weeks time.”

The Tele approached the store but one member of staff declined to discuss the closure.

He said: “We are not wanting any media story at all.

“There is no story at all.”

When it was pointed out that the public would want to know what had happened and why the store was shutting down, he added: “When our customers come in we share it (the closure) with them.

“I can stop you there – there’s no involvement in this from us.

“I’m going to stop this conversation right now.”