Dundee barber says reopening will ‘be like Christmas’ after Covid-19 closure

A Dundee barber said it feels “like Christmas” after learning he will be able to open his business back up next month.

Following the Scottish Government’s latest announcement, barbers and hairdressers up and down the country are getting ready to re-open on July 15.

Robert Emslie and Greg Nicol, from Patterson and Ross Barbers on the Nethergate, said cleanliness will be key when they start back up next month.

Robert said: “We are over the moon to be opening back up. I am really looking forward to getting back, when I heard the news it was like Christmas.

“Being in a situation like this has made me realise just how much I love what I do, so I’m dying to get back.

“We have been shut since mid-March – initially when all this started we thought this would pass us by, we never thought we would see anything like a lockdown.”

Robert said the news they would have to close came at a “pivotal” time both personally and professionally.

He added: “My colleague was looking to buy his first house and now can’t, and we were looking to expand the business, but that has been put well on the backburner.”

There will be some changes when the barbers reopens to make sure the business adheres to the government guidelines.

Robert continued: “Our booking system will go back online, and people will have to arrive at a specific appointment time.

“We have these massive benches for walk-ins, but now when people come in there will be a designated place for them to sit.

“All of our seats are well spread apart, but we will need to introduce PPE-like masks and gloves, and we will expect our clients to bring their own masks, however we will have some there for folk to take as well.

“Sanitation will be paramount and every station will have disinfectant to clean our seats between each cut and increase our hand washing.”

He said the business had been overwhelmed by the support it had received from its regular customers during the shut-down.

“We have a very personal relationship with our customers and we have had lots of well wishes from them.

“When we do return there will be a massive comeback because everyone will want their hair cut. It will be fantastic for our industry.

“This will also show how important it is to support local businesses, especially in Dundee – we need the people, and they need us.”