Tech Talk: Derek Uchman looks at a revolution in home decor

Imagine having a different painting on your wall, every day of the week, or even every hour. Welcome to a potential revolution in home decor – NETGEAR’s Meural Canvas II

NETGEAR Meural Canvas II

From £833.30

Digital frames are not new. They first appeared a decade ago, but never seemed to take off. Now, though, with the development of vastly improved screen technology, as well as making full use of wifi, NETGEAR have released the Meural Canvas II, which displays paintings and artwork so convincingly, it’s difficult to tell it from the real deal.

Well, I say that, but there is one difference – backlighting gives the game away, but you can tweak it or turn it off, if you wish.

The display is actually just a 1080p LCD screen, but it is optimised to display single images, and has an anti-glare coating.

Where the Meural becomes genius is that through the accompanying app you’ll be able to choose what images you want to see and when. Create your own gallery, and come downstairs to a different masterpiece every morning.

NETGEAR would like you to take out a subscription giving you access to 30,000 images from galleries around the world, including Tate Britain, The Met, the Prado and the Louvre, but if you don’t fancy that then just download your own, or use it as a photo frame to display photos.

You don’t even need to use the app – there is a slot for a memory card, if you wish, and you can control what you see through gestures in front of the frame.

The Canvas II comes in two sizes, both substantial – 16x24in or 19x29in – and both will make a serious statement.

One little touch we liked was the swivel mount. Without taking it off the wall, you can change it from landscape to portrait in an instant.

We realise the Meural Canvas II may seem quite pricey, but considering you can get a different print every day on your wall, for the cost of a dozen of similarly-sized pictures, it actually works out pretty reasonable.