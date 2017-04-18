Work on the Dutch Village in Craigtoun Park, St Andrews, has been brought to a halt by a pair of nesting mallards.

Efforts are under way to restore the site to its former glory, with conservation work initially being focused on the boat house.

However, the project has stalled after workers discovered a nest in the structure and cannot be restarted until the ducklings have fledged.

After the refurbishment is complete, the Friends of Craigtoun Park group — which took over the running of the park five years ago — hopes to embark on a revamp of the remainder of the Dutch Village.

Fife Council’s heritage contracts supervisor Mark Shaw said the nesting ducks were discovered when scaffolding was put up at the boat house.

“There is a duck nest on the site at present, which means that work is temporarily halted,” he said.

“We are keeping a close eye on the progress of the ducks and work will recommence as soon as it is possible.”