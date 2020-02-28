Jamie Ness nearing Dundee first-team comeback as Jordan McGhee returns

Jamie Ness is nearing a return to the Dundee first-team as he steps up his recovery from a calf problem.

The former Rangers and Stoke man has been in full training this week after suffering yet another injury problem in the Scottish Cup defeat to Motherwell in January.

The central midfielder’s time at Dens Park has been more stop than start with an ankle complaint picked up in July at Cove Rangers the first of a number of spells on the sidelines.

Boss James McPake says tomorrow’s home clash with Arbroath may be too soon but a hectic spell over the next few weeks could see Ness pressed back into action.

“Tomorrow might come too early for Jamie but he’s had part of a session Monday, full sessions Tuesday and Wednesday with new insoles in his boots which seem to be helping,” said James.

“He’s not had much game time so we’ll maybe get him up to speed in training.

“Four games in 14 days might change that, though.”

After the visit of the Red Lichties tomorrow, Dundee face Alloa at Dens on Tuesday ahead of a trip to Ayr United next weekend.

The Honest Men then call in at Dens the following Tuesday before another home game for the Dark Blues sees Dunfermline in town in just over a fortnight.

The Dens men go into tomorrow’s contest with almost a full squad of players.

Long-term absentee Jordan Marshall is the only first-team player ruled out.

Jordan McGhee is ready to return after surgery to sort a wrist complaint while Cammy Kerr will push for Christie Elliott’s spot on the right side of defence after recovering from his own surgery on his knee.