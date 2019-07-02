Ness and Forster set for first run-outs as Dundee take on Forest in Spain

New signings Jamie Ness and Jordon Forster are expected to get their first run-outs for Dundee tonight.

The Dark Blues continue their pre-season build-up against Nottingham Forest as part of their training camp in Spain.

Manager James McPake and his side got to work after arriving early on Sunday morning in the heat in Murcia.

And the Dens gaffer is keen to unleash the “animal” that is former team-mate Forster, after signing the defender on Saturday.

McPake said: “Jordon I know very well from Hibs.

“When I first came in he was one I highlighted to bring in if we could.

“He knocked a deal back at Cheltenham and he’s an animal, a monster on the pitch and is desperate to get going. We had to keep him back a bit on Saturday.

“I know his character, I’ve known him eight years and it was great seeing him as a kid trying to develop as a player.

“Now I’m looking forward to working with him as a manager.”

Meanwhile, the Dundee fans who have made the journey to the Pinatar Arena for this evening’s contest can have a first look at fellow new signing Ness’ “wand of a left foot”.

McPake added: “Jamie Ness has a good pedigree.

“He came through with Rangers and had a good time there but he’s had a decent career down in England where it’s tough to string a run of games but he’s done it over the past few years.

“He brings a wand of a left foot and a presence on the pitch.”

Ness signed for the Dark Blues on Friday after leaving Plymouth Argyle at the end of last season.

Neither signing were able to feature at Brechin City and are expected to play some part tonight.