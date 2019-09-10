Ness a worry for Dundee as they welcome back Fin Robertson for Alloa clash

Dundee are hopeful they’ll have Jamie Ness fit for Saturday’s league clash with Alloa after he limped off against Elgin.

The former Rangers midfield man took a hefty whack in a first-half tackle in the Challenge Cup defeat to the League Two side.

Eventual goalscorer Rabin Omar earned the wrath of the home support by taking out Ness in the middle of the park but escaped a booking from referee Grant Irvine.

That forced the 28-year-old off at the break with striker Andrew Nelson replacing him.

Dundee are hopeful it’s not a serious problem and he’ll be available to face the Wasps fresh off the back of two wins in their last two games.

Manager James McPake will, though, have Fin Robertson to call on after he returned from international duty today.

The 16-year-old has been a revelation for the Dark Blues this season.

However, he had to be content with two substitute appearances for Scotland Under-19s as they faced Japan in a friendly double-header in Spain.

The young Scots drew the first match but were defeated 3-2 yesterday at the Pinatar Arena – the stadium in Murcia where Dundee faced Nottingham Forest in pre-season.

Starting in both matches for Billy Stark’s side was Dark Blues loanee Josh McPake.

The winger hasn’t featured yet for the Dens Park club after joining from Rangers until January.

After bruising defeats to Dundee United in the league and Elgin in the cup in the past two weeks, boss McPake may be tempted to throw both youngsters into his side to try to inject some confidence into his out-of-form team.