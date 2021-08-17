Neo-Nazis in our midst: Fears young men from Tayside and Fife being groomed

Neo-Nazi terrorism may seem like an unlikely threat in places like Tayside and Fife, as well as parts of rural Scotland.

But now a special investigation by The Evening Telegraph’s Impact team has found evidence of growing fears that troubled young men in such areas are being radicalised by far-right groups through web chats.

In our report we hear from Fife man Samuel Howitt who was once arrested along with terrorist-in-the-making Connor Ward, from Banff, in a major police operation.