John Nelms trying to do deal for ‘fantastic’ Gordon Strachan to come to Dundee FC

Dundee chief John Nelms has hailed Gordon Strachan for his “fantastic” advice as he looks to bring the former Scotland boss to Dens in an official capacity.

On Friday the Dark Blues unveiled former captain and youth coach James McPake as their new manager, with experienced No 2 Jimmy Nicholl as his assistant.

Managing director Nelms now hopes to find a way to bring former Dundee player Strachan back to the club in an undefined role after 42 years away.

It is believed, if he checks in at the Dee, the former Celtic manager would perform a technical director-type role to guide rookie boss McPake in his first season in the dugout.

Strachan’s advice is thought to be crucial to the 34-year-old making his first leap into management after a playing career cut short due to injury.

And a deal to bring the 62-year-old in certainly appears to be on Nelms’ to-do list after his “fantastic” advice helped the American come to a decision on who will sit in the Dark Blues hotseat in the coming season.

“I mean, Gordon’s fantastic. He spent a lot of time with us,” Nelms said.

“We talked to six or seven different football people, Gordon being one of them. He gave us some really good advice. He doesn’t say do this or do that, he just asks do we feel this is right or wrong, shows us how to look at things.”

Pushed on whether Strachan will take up a role at the club, Nelms added: “We’re still working on all of those details. I don’t want to get ahead of myself.

“There are certain things we’re working on but he would be fantastic for this football club – he’d be fantastic for any football club.

“He’s got a love and a passion and a very unique view of the game, which would be very helpful to us.

“It’s tough at our level. I know you have teams with millions and millions of pounds who have these roles.

“At our level, the manager generally runs the organisation on the football side of things.

‘But it’s always good to have people you can lean on and trust.”

Of McPake, Nelms is confident he can be the man to get them out the Championship, saying: “We’ve known James for five years and have helped to develop him over that time.

“He loves this club and will move heaven and earth to be successful at this club.”