Dundee managing director John Nelms says there’s “no better man for the job” than his new interim manager Neil McCann.

Leaving his duties as a Sky Sports pundit after this weekend, McCann has been tasked by Nelms to keep the Dark Blues in the Premiership after sacking predecessor Paul Hartley on Monday.

With five games to go and the club sitting in the relegation play-off spot, the pressure is on the rookie manager.

Nelms, though, has no doubt he has picked the right man for the job.

He said: “Neil was our first choice.

“He knows loads about the club from his time here before.

“He has a passion for organising and there is no better man for the job.

“With five games to go, any man who can get us out of this mess, it’s Neil.”

McCann was introduced to the players this morning and will take training over the next couple of days.

He will then honour his commitments to Sky by acting as a pundit for the weekend’s William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers.

After that the 42-year-old will focus solely on the task of keeping the Dark Blues in the Premiership.