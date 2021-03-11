Two beggars who spat at and assaulted shop staff after chasing a group of youths have been jailed.

William Neilson and Clayre Stewart flew into a rage after their money cup was kicked over by the youths.

They then turned their anger towards Umayr Asif and Arron Beveridge, staff at the Premier Store on Nethergate, after one of the children took sanctuary in the shop.

Stewart also dished out racist abuse as she was being arrested.

The pair were jailed for a total of 25 months at Dundee Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offences.

‘Repeatedly tried to punch victim’

The court heard how Neilson and Stewart became embroiled in an argument with the youths before chasing one of them into the shop.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said: “Witnesses Asif and Beveridge approached the accused to prevent them from causing a disturbance.

“At this point, the accused Neilson spat in the direction of Mr Asif and the accused Stewart spat in the direction of Mr Beveridge. However, they both missed.

“Neilson punched Mr Asif once to the face. Mr Asif placed both hands on the accused Neilson and tried to remove him but the accused pulled him to the ground.

“Stewart repeatedly tried to punch Mr Beveridge but he was able to avoid being struck.”

© Google Maps

Witnesses on Nethergate saw the pair being removed from the store before attempting to re-enter.

Police attended and arrested the couple who were still shouting and swearing.

Stewart, 29, was heard to swear and shour racist abuse before being restrained on the ground.

Officers searched the 47-year-old Neilson and found he was in possession of a lock knife.

Neilson, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted assaulting Mr Asif by attempting to push past him spitting at him, punching him on the head, seizing his clothing and pulling him to the ground as well as possessing the blade on November 7 last year.

© Kris Miller

HMP Edinburgh prisoner Stewart pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Beveridge by trying to push past him, spitting at him and repeatedly trying to punch him.

She also admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner and struggling with police officers.

Kevin Hampton, representing Neilson, told Dundee Sheriff Court his client reacted angrily to abusive remarks that were made by the youths towards Stewart.

‘Spitting is disgusting behaviour’

He said: “There’s a cup that’s kicked away and that made him irate. He went after one of them to remonstrate with him.

“The youth takes sanctuary and Mr Asif didn’t know what was going on. Mr Asif presents himself as a barrier and Mr Neilson accepts now that his behaviour was entirely improper.

“The spitting is disgusting behaviour, particularly during the events of the last year.”

Stewart’s solicitor Doug McConnell said: “She apologises to the members of staff. I don’t think the covid pandemic was in her thoughts at the time of the offence.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Neilson for 15 months before sentencing Stewart to 10 months in prison.