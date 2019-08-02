Neilson makes rallying call to Dundee United fans on eve of Championship opener

Robbie Neilson has issued an eve-of-season rallying call to everyone with a love for Dundee United.

The Tangerines gaffer is both quietly confident and determined to lead his team to automatic promotion.

However, knowing the Championship as he does, he knows the next nine months are unlikely to be a smooth ride for anyone involved in the race.

And he believes all of a United persuasion pulling in the same direction can only increase the chances of success.

© SNS

Another key factor will be how his team cope with the odd setback, something he feels is inevitable.

“Everyone has to have patience this season, it’s important we’re all together,” said Robbie.

“There’s going to be good results, there’s going to be tough results and it’s how quickly we can bounce back from these.

“I said last season as well, we go on a good run and then we have a wee falter.

“Every team is the same, it’s how you handle it.”

United go into tomorrow’s Tannadice opener with potential promotion rivals Inverness Caley Thistle still minus experienced attackers Peter Pawlett and Osman Sow as they work back from injuries.

Otherwise, though, Robbie will have a full squad to pick from.

And while he expects a tough 90 minutes, he’s targeting three points to get up and running.

Robbie added: “It’s nice to get a home fixture and, obviously, you want a result, get that first three points on the board.

“We know Inverness were a strong team last year and they’ve brought a few more in as well, so it’s going to be a tough game.”