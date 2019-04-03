Robbie Neilson expects Peter Pawlett to be fit and raring to go for Dundee United’s run-in

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson expects to have key forward Peter Pawlett available for the Championship run-in.

The former Aberdeen and MK Dons attacker was left out of the starting XI against Queen of the South last Saturday.

Robbie has confirmed the 28-year-old has been managing a groin complaint over the past few weeks.

With the game against the Doonhamers being the Tangerines’ fourth match in two weeks, and Pawlett having played a substantial role in each game, the player was taken out of the firing line.

That didn’t last too long, however, as United fell two goals behind to struggling Queens. Pawlett came on and set up Nicky Clark’s goal with 20 minutes to go but couldn’t inspire a comeback from his side.

As much as he was a miss from the start, gaffer Robbie insists the decision will pay dividends as he expects Pawlett to be fit and ready for the rest of the campaign.

The final five matches of the regular season all have week breaks between them to help the situation, too.

Robbie said: “Pawlett has a groin problem at the moment.

“He played Saturday, Tuesday and we felt going straight back into another game on the Saturday would be difficult for him.

“I think you can see the quality he brings in but we now have time to prepare and don’t have any more midweeks all the way through so he’ll be fit for these games.”