Neil McCann tips Dundee wingers to hit the heights in dark blue

Neil McCann expects flying winger Roarie Deacon to continue to terrify defences after the international break.

And he’s also tipping wing twin Randy Wolters to do similar on the opposite flank for Dundee.

Right-winger Deacon has been a revelation since signing from part-time Sutton United in the summer.

He’s starred in two Betfred Cup derbies against Dundee United, scored at Aberdeen and, on Sunday, won the penalty that Kevin Holt converted to earn the Dark Blues their first Premiership point of the season.

And in every game he’s played, his pace has tormented defences.

Not surprisingly, that’s delighted his manager.

“I love Roarie as a player because he is so direct and he is so powerful.

“And Roarie is not only a very talented player, he’s a fantastic lad, a great boy.

“He’s always asking in terms of the game and what you’re wanting from him.

“I was a wee bit disappointed on Sunday I have to say because after he wins the penalty, as a winger myself, I just want him to get the ball all the time and roast the full-back because he’s up against it.

“He didn’t get it enough but there were contributing factors.”

If the 25-year-old has hit the ground running, new left-winger Randy Wolters is taking longer to settle into Scottish football after his move from Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles.

Wolters has made eight appearances to date, but is yet to complete 90 minutes.

He’s been hampered by a hamstring problem picked up at Hamilton earlier this month. His gaffer, though, believes he will come good.

“Randy Wolters on the other side is a type of player who will excite us, I’ve no doubt of that.

“He has to understand that I have so much belief in him. He will crack on as well, I know he will.”