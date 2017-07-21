Paul McGowan’s display from the bench on Tuesday night could earn him a starting place for Dundee when their Betfred Cup campaign continues against Buckie Thistle on Saturday.

McGowan came on for the last half-hour or so of the Dark Blues’ opening win at Raith Rovers on Tuesday night and looked impressive as Neil McCann’s team won via two late goals.

He was used in the advanced midfield role in which he made his name during his days at St Mirren.

Since moving to Dens Park three years ago, he’s occupied a more defensive position but that’s set to change under his present boss.

“Gowser’s showing so much energy playing in that No 10 role. Everybody feeds off that and we’ve also got Scott Allan who’s one who comes and takes the ball,” said Neil.

“Gowser played there at St Mirren and if you ask him it’s something I said to him when I first came here because he was playing deeper.

“The role back there is something he can play because he can see the game. He’s prepared to take the ball with his back to the goal, if he’s playing in front of the back four, and build from there.

“I just think his energy and his real good awareness — he’s sharp — means he is good further forward and that’s where I see him playing.”

Two advanced central midfielders were used at Stark’s Park and with Allan providing assists for both goals, if the same tactics are deployed against Buckie it looks to be between McGowan and Mark O’Hara for the other berth.

Meanwhile, Dark Blues’ managing director John Nelms has been nominated to stand for election as a top-flight representative on the SPFL board.

He’ll be up against Ann Budge of Hearts, Hamilton’s Les Gray and Stewart Robertson of Rangers when the votes are cast at next week’s AGM.

Three of the four candidates will get a seat on the board.