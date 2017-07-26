Neil McCann says he’s ‘surprised’ that Dundee have ‘only’ sold around 3,000 season tickets

Dundee manager Neil McCann has been “surprised” at the number of season tickets bought by Dark Blues fans.

The Dens Park gaffer has said sales are at around the 3,200 mark but was expecting there to be more.

That figure is in contrast to rivals United, who have sold more than 4,000 season tickets despite being in the league below.

McCann added that the number of child season tickets are up, due to a number of offers put on by the club, but sales of adult books were down.

Dundee posted an interview with McCann on the club’s website and spoke openly about the fans.

Towards the end of the video he said: “I think, with the numbers that came out in support of us last season, you can’t underestimate the impact that can have.

“The sheer weight of support was brilliant.

“I’m actually really surprised that we’ve only sold, I think it is, 3,200 [season tickets].

“I’m really surprised because I know the club have tried to do certain little carrots where they get a lot of children in and it’s cheap for those kids to buy season books.

“Although the numbers are up in those terms I think we’re down in terms of adult sales, which I’m surprised about.”

McCann went on to express confidence in the side he has put together for the coming season and hoped more supporters would commit to season tickets.

He said: “I’m excited about the squad we’ve got. I’m excited about the season.

“I know the fans will come in and I’m hoping that they renew their season books.

“I hope that we can drag in some new ones, maybe some guys that have drifted away, hopefully they come back because the more people that we can get through the door to support us, the more chance we’ve got at being successful.

“It might just be a stampede that everybody is waiting on, hopefully that is the case and they get our numbers up.”