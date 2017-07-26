Neil McCann ‘heartbroken’ for Dundee forward Craig Wighton after ligament injury

Star Dundee kid Craig Wighton is set to be out until at least the New Year after damaging knee ligaments.

And fears are it could even be next season before the Scotland U/21 international is seen back in action.

The 19-year-old missed the Dark Blues Betfred Cup win over Buckie Thistle on Saturday, when he was seen arriving at Dens Park on crutches after being hurt during an U/20 game a few days earlier.

He was sent for a scan, with Dundee admitting there were fears over the extent of the injury.

Those fears now appear to have been realised and it’s expected the striker will have corrective surgery over the next few days.

The recovery period for that is usually reckoned to be six months at best and, if there were to be any setbacks during the rehabilitation process, it could mean his absence could easily stretch towards a year.

Manager Neil McCann said this afternoon: “He’s had a scan and we’re just waiting on the specialist to look at him and get him a date for surgery.

“I’m heartbroken for him. He was looking great in pre-season and we’d had good talks about taking himself forward, becoming a big player for the club.”