Dundee boss Neil McCann says he’s pleased with how his side are shaping up ahead of the new season.

The Dark Blues kick off the league campaign this Saturday at home to Ross County and the Dens gaffer is delighted to see his team “looking strong” as Betfred Cup Group C came to an end.

They finished off their League Cup group stage with two decent showings, first a 3-0 win at Cowdenbeath before their 1-1 draw with rivals Dundee United that ended with them missing out on the penalty-shootout bonus point.

Neil wasn’t happy with the way that one ended, in terms of the result, but likes the look of his charges.

He said: “I’m happy with where we are but I never enjoy losing, which ultimately we did in the last game on penalties against United.

“However, I’m very pleased with the last two performances.

“The first half against United wasn’t brilliant, elements were OK but towards the dying embers of the game we looked strong and looked fit which is what you’re trying to achieve.

“I think you only get real fitness through game time and the games come thick and fast now, first County then we bounce into United and then another league game.”