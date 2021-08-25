Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Neil Forsyth: Broughty Ferry author and creator of Bob Servant writing new BBC drama

By James Simpson
August 25, 2021, 6:31 pm
Neil Forsyth is penning the new BBC drama.
Broughty Ferry author Neil Forsyth – who found fame with his Bob Servant books and TV series – is writing a new BBC drama about one of Britain’s most infamous crimes.

The Gold is inspired by the Brink’s-Mat robbery, when six men broke into a security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport in 1983.

The event was dubbed “the crime of the century” by many, as those involved inadvertently stumbled upon gold bullion worth £26 million.

Biggest theft in history at the time

At the time, the scale of the theft was the biggest in world history.

The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue and white collar criminals and “left controversy and murder in its wake”, according to TV chiefs.

Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama, has commissioned the show – which he says will look “beyond” the theft itself and delve into the chain of events that followed.

Author Neil Forsyth (left) has already enjoyed TV success with Bob Servant on the BBC. The show also starred Jonathan Watson (right).

The Gold is the first commission from Tannadice Pictures, the joint venture set up by Neil Forsyth and Objective Fiction.

Forsyth said: “We’re delighted to be working with the BBC on our first Tannadice Pictures production.

“The story of the Brink’s-Mat gold is a thrilling, surprising and tragic story and I am excited to be able to tell it.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that another of Forsyth’s TV hits – the drama series Guilt – is being adapted for TV in India.

The show has already been commissioned for a second series in the UK.

