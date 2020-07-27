Neil Doncaster hails ‘comprehensive’ SPFL victory as Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers’ promotions confirmed

Neil Doncaster has hailed the SPFL’s ‘comprehensive’ victory after Hearts and Partick Thistle’s relegations were confirmed by an SFA arbitration panel.

The Jambos and the Jags had embroiled Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers against their will in a dispute with Hampden chiefs that placed a question mark over their respective Premiership, Championship and League One promotions.

The pair took legal action after being consigned to the drop as a result of the vote by clubs to curtail the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A Court of Session hearing resulted in the case being referred to a three-person arbitration panel convened under the SFA rules with a private hearing taking place last week, resulting in today’s defeat for the duo.

Doncaster said: “This is a clear, comprehensive and unanimous decision.

“I am absolutely delighted that our approach has been vindicated throughout, following an intense period of legal scrutiny and review.

“It has been a very demanding process, but I had complete confidence in the actions and decisions of the SPFL board and the SPFL executive team.”

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan added: “The formation of this SFA Arbitration Panel was an important step for Scottish football and one which enabled a minutely detailed examination of the entire process of ‘calling the season’.

“Directors and officials from the SPFL co-operated with the panel to the fullest possible extent, during which they were subjected to forensic examination by QCs, all under the scrutiny of a Senator of the College of Justice and two experienced Sheriffs.

“No-one should be under any illusion about the rigorous and challenging nature of this process. I would fully expect all those involved to agree that no stone was left unturned, no allegation left unanswered.

“Every aspect of the various arguments put forward by both Heart of Midlothian and Partick Thistle was examined minutely, with full access to all relevant documents, records, emails and telephone logs.

“The panel heard from many witnesses, including senior figures from across our game and three members of the SPFL executive team. Thousands of pages of evidence were considered.

“I’m therefore very pleased that the tribunal unanimously held that the challenges to the written resolution of 15 April 2020 failed, and that the SPFL were entitled to pass, and give effect to, the written resolution and all that flowed from it.

“Throughout the process, and whilst under the most severe pressure, criticism and media scrutiny, the SPFL has followed appropriate legal guidance and acted in accordance with the best interests of the SPFL as a whole at all times.

“It is regrettable that the league had to be concluded in the way that it was. However, despite calls to the contrary from some parties, subsequent events, including the virtual shutdown of our entire country for months, confirm that there was no viable alternative.

“With contact training only being allowed to resume on 29 June, it was simply impossible for games to be played or for season 2019/20 to continue.

“I want to make clear that it is unfortunate the early curtailment of the season relegated Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer. However, in circumstances where reconstruction was comprehensively rejected by SPFL member clubs, there was no viable alternative.

“I sympathise hugely with all three clubs, but given this clear and unequivocal tribunal decision, it is imperative that everyone accepts it and works together to ensure that our game can move forward and tackle the enormous and continuing challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.”