Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Neil Alexander departs Dundee United with Tony Caig goalkeeping coach on interim basis

By Calum Woodger
July 22, 2021, 9:36 am Updated: July 22, 2021, 9:49 am
Neil Alexander has left Dundee United.
Dundee United have confirmed goalkeeping coach Neil Alexander has left the club.

The Terrors have revealed Alexander has departed Tannadice through a “mutual termination” of his contract.

The news comes shortly after rumours of a bust up between he and head coach Tam Courts emerged.

However, the United boss was quick to rubbish the claims.

Former Rangers and Scotland keeper Alexander joined the Tangerines in 2018 under then-gaffer Csaba Laszlo and, notably, has helped develop Benjamin Siegrist into one of the best No 1’s in Scotland.

Courier Sport understands former Livingston goalie coach Tony Caig has taken up the vacant role on an interim basis as the Tannadice club seek to confirm a permanent solution.

