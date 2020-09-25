Neighbours speak of relief as man found with submachine gun at Dundee flat faces prison

Residents of a street where a man was found with a Second World War submachine gun say they will sleep soundly knowing he is facing a five-year jail sentence.

Paul Markie was caught with ammunition and component parts of a prohibited weapon after being freed early from a previous five-year sentence for firearm crime.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard police received intelligence the 60-year-old had bought a de-activated sten gun.

Detectives traced him and detained him and a search was carried out at his Albert Street home.

Two boxes containing blank ammunition were found along with component parts for the gun.

Unemployed Markie, who followed court proceedings by a video link from prison, admitted to unlawfully possessing the ammunition on June 24 having been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment at the High Court in Glasgow in 2016.

He also pleaded guilty to having component parts of a prohibited weapon on the same day, which carries a minimum sentence of five years imprisonment.

Defence solicitor advocate Chris Fyffe said Markie had replaced the deactivated barrel with a blank-firing barrel to increase its sale value, which made it an active weapon again.

The judge, Lady Poole, deferred sentence on Markie until next week.

Neighbours of the flat where he lived in Albert Street said they were aware he collected weapons and had often feared there could be an incident with the weapons.

One man, who asked not to be named said: “Initially I was shocked to learn about his stash of weapons and ammunition.

“You don’t like to think of that amount of firearms in a flat in the building you live in. I was never concerned he would use them, but there was always a fear there could be an accident.

“He was stupid getting caught a second time for the same offence.

“He obviously didn’t care about what he had done.”

Meanwhile, a woman who lives in a neighbouring block, said: “I think it’s terrifying someone could keep that amount of weapons.

“Accidents happen all the time and this was an accident waiting to happen. I’m glad he has been jailed. We can all sleep a little more soundly knowing that he is to remain locked up.”

Markie was jailed in April 2016 after he was found with a Smith and Wesson pistol and ammunition in his work locker in Dundee.