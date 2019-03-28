Neighbours shocked as drugs seized by police in raid at Dundee ‘war zone’

Residents in Menzieshill have expressed their surprise after police burst into their block in a morning drugs raid.

Up to nine police officers were spotted in and around the block on Leith Walk yesterday morning.

A police spokesman confirmed a warrant was being executed inside the tenement – as they found a quantity of drugs from the property.

The presence of police on the street has not been uncommon in recent months, with some residents describing the area as a “war zone”.

It is understood a door on the top floor was “rammed” open.

A witness said he saw five officers leaving with a large black holdall.

He said: “As far as I could see police were parked on Dee Gardens just after 10am.

“I saw a police van and a car in the area. It looked like plain-clothed officers were heading into the block as well at one point.

“There seemed to be a lot of coming and going, one uniformed officer came out and then plain-clothed officers went into the block.

“At any given point there were four police vehicles in the area but they seemed to be coming and going. It was suggested to me there were other operations being conducted in the area.”

The man added: “The police are on Leith Walk quite regularly so it doesn’t come as a surprise to me to have seen this happening.”

Officers wearing plastic gloves were seen leaving the area shortly before 11am.

The witness said: “The police came out with a big black holdall. I thought it was maybe containing the battering ram they use to burst the doors open.

“It didn’t appear anyone was arrested during the incident either.”

Another neighbour in the building said although there was police in the area it was “uncommon” to see them in this particular block.

A spokesman for the force said: “A quantity of what is believed to be controlled drugs was recovered, and inquiries are continuing.”