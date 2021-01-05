Neighbours ‘shocked and saddened’ as police launch attempted murder probe in Dundee

Police have launched an attempted murder probe after a man was stabbed and left for dead in the early hours of yesterday.

A 20-year-old man was the victim of a “targeted attack” and was left seriously injured following a disturbance on Cleghorn Street at around 1.35am.

The victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital and police subsequently erected a large cordon around a section of the street.

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald confirmed the man was now in a “stable condition” as they launched an appeal to the public.

Speaking yesterday neighbours said the cordon remained in place throughout the morning as CID officers conducted their inquires.

One resident – who did not wished to be named – said they became aware of a police presence at the scene shortly before 3am.

He said: “I saw the CID officers and their colleagues from scenes of crime on the scene shortly after midday.

“They were taking pictures of the path near to Bodrum eatery on Cleghorn Street and also a close door near to the junction at Lochee Road.

“I am shocked and saddened by what has unfolded here. There was a number of police on the scene in the early hours of Monday morning, there was maybe six police vehicles in total.”

© James Simpson/DCT Media

One flat owner said he thought there had initially been “a crash” when he saw one car within the cordon.

He added: “I own a flat within the cordon and I thought given the icy conditions a car had been involved in a collision.

“The police told me that wasn’t the case and there was no immediate concern about anyone in the flats themselves.

“It was a sizeable cordon though, I think that’s what shocked me the most and there was a number of police on the scene just before midday.”

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said the incident was believed to be a “targeted attack” before adding that there was “no threat” to the wider public.”

He added: “Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, I would ask if you noticed anyone acting suspicious or witnessed the incident to get in contact with police.

“We believe this to be a targeted attack and there is no threat to the wider public.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information on the circumstances surrounding the incident to get in contact with officers.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0197 of Monday, 4 January 2021.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.