Residents of a Dundee tenement described their shock at discovering dozens of cannabis plants growing in their building.

Police Scotland have launched an investigation after residents reportedly found a large cannabis cultivation in their neighbour’s property.

One neighbour who lives in the block in Dundonald Street said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw inside the third-floor flat.

He said: “The place absolutely stank of weed and there were cannabis plants growing in pots and grow bags in every room in the flat, including in the attic.

“I’ve seen a lot but nothing quite like that before. There must have been around 30 plants growing in the flat.

“I have been told that a cannabis plant can be worth up to £1,000 so, if that’s the case, there were tens of thousands of pounds worth of cannabis in that flat.”

He added: “Every room was filled. There was a bed in the kitchen but apart from that the place was filled with cannabis plants and a barrel filled with water to irrigate them.”

The man said that his neighbour called him after he had been forced to enter the flat to try to discover why water was pouring down into his flat.

He said: “When I went to take a look I couldn’t believe it. Everywhere we looked there were plants growing. It was pretty unbelievable.”

Another neighbour described how residents were alerted after water began pouring through into their flats too.

He said: “A barrel of water had been left running in the property before a maintenance man was called as far as I’m aware.

“It looked like a professional drug operation was in full swing. There were apparently six police vehicles in attendance.

“One of the neighbours was forced to kick the door in because the other flats were getting flooded.”

He added: “I think they were naturally worried for their homes and the resident thought they might be inside.

“The property was empty aside from all the green stuff. All the rooms were insulated including the loft for growing.”

He added: “This street does have it’s problems so I’m not surprised to hear there has been drugs found but the alleged quantities have taken me by surprise.

“You have to wonder how long that’s been growing up there.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “‘Police Scotland attended at an address in Dundonald Street in Dundee at 8.10pm on Tuesday 15 September, following reports of what is understood to have been a cannabis cultivation found at the property.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”