Vandals wreak havoc by ripping off pipes and wiring and smashing billboards in ‘wrecking spree’ in Dundee

Vandals wreaked havoc in Stobswell by tearing off water pipes, telephone wires and smashed up billboards in a spree which lasted several hours.

Neighbours described hearing “banging” on Graham Place before finding pipes and wires pulled from the walls of some of the blocks following the incident.

It is understood homes on Brown Constable Street were also damaged over the course of the weekend.

Some locals also reported that their internet connections had gone down during the spree.

Correy Robertson, a resident, noticed the damage to the Premier Stores newsagent on the corner of Princess Street and his street.

The 26-year-old said: “I went to the shop buy electricity on Sunday and saw the damage to the side of the shop.

“All the advertising hoardings were smashed and wires had been pulled from above the premises. It also looks like our block and others were damaged.

“Wires have been pulled right out of the fixtures, thankfully it doesn’t appear to have had any direct impact with our internet or our electrics.

“I was surprised to see the extent of the damage that had been caused.”

David Moulds, who has lived in the area for more than six years, said he had returned home on Sunday to find a pipe at the side of the building damaged.

The 30-year-old added: “There is issues here from time to time but most of the time it is quiet.

“I came back on Sunday and found the pipe connected to the guttering completely ripped out and it was laying on the ground.

“Obviously I wasn’t here on Saturday evening but it certainly wasn’t like that when I left.”

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said she had heard a disturbance at around 1.30am on Sunday.

She added: “I heard a lot of clanging and banging around that time. I thought at first someone was trying to climb-up the pipe.

“There was also a parking post that had been damaged around the corner and then I saw all the wires were ripped from the external walls as well – someone has clearly went on a wrecking spree.

“It is annoying something like this has happened, my partner is going to try and fix the pipe that has been pulled out.

“Someone must have been fairly strong to have pulled all of those wires away from the walls. I wasn’t aware of anyone contacting the police in connection with what happened.”