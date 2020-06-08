Neighbours left shocked after death of a man in Dundee flat ‘who may have lain for weeks’

Neighbours fear a man may have lain dead in his flat for weeks before being discovered at the weekend.

The 65-year-old was found by police on Saturday afternoon, with eyewitnesses describing police having to force their way into the property on Greenbank Place.

It is understood worried neighbours contacted the authorities after becoming concerned with the smell in the flat, with some fearing the body could have been in the property for weeks.

Neighbour George Ford, 72, said: “Police, ambulance paramedics and joiners appeared in the flats on Saturday around lunchtime.

“Joiners broke down the door and the next thing they retreated quickly out of the property because of the bad smell.

“I had never met the man but it is so sad if he has died all alone. It’s very upsetting.”

Downstairs neighbour Helen Muire, 83 added: “One of the upstairs neighbours reported that there was a bad smell coming from the flat.

“The next I knew there were police and ambulance people everywhere. There were also joiners who broke down the door and made the discovery.

“I only knew the man in the flat to nod to in the passing. He was very quiet and really kept himself to himself. He would acknowledge me as he passed my window.”

Another neighbour, Monica Milena, said: “I hadn’t seen him for around three months.

“He was really very quiet and didn’t have much to do with the rest of the neighbours. I think it is so sad.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to a property on Greenbank Place, Dundee around 1pm on Saturday, June 6 following the sudden death of a 65-year-old man.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

