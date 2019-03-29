Neighbours in shock today after sudden death of man in quiet Perth street

People living in a quiet street in Perth have expressed their shock following the sudden death of a man.

Forensic officers were spotted conducting inquiries by residents on Tweedsmuir Road yesterday.

The man’s death is being treated as “unexplained” and his identity has not yet been released by cops.

David Anderson, 58, said: “I walked past the house a couple of times yesterday and the police were there all day.

“I also saw an ambulance outside the house.

“The police seemed to be coming and going from the house. I think a couple live there.

“Somebody said the police were investigating the death of someone in the house.

“That’s really so sad for the family, if that’s the case.

“You have to wonder why there were so many police officers there all day.”

Another householder on Tweedsmuir Road said: “Uniformed and plain clothes officers spent all day at the house. At one point I saw guys in white suits entering. They were there for sometime.

“It looked like something pretty serious was going on.”

“Police sat outside the house for several hours yesterday.

“What looked like plain clothes officers were also going in and out and an ambulance sat outside for most of the day as well.”

Parishioners attending the regular Thursday morning coffee event at nearby Letham St Mark’s church saw the intense emergency services activity.

One said: “A number of folk at the coffee morning saw them and the police were still there well into the afternoon.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We attended at Tweedsmuir Road, Perth, at 8.20am on Thursday, following the sudden death of a man. The death is being treated as unexplained.

“A report will be submitted in due course.”