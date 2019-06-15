Neighbours in shock as man, 20, found dead at Dundee property

Neighbours have paid tribute to a young man found dead at his parents’ home.

The body of the 20-year-old, named locally as Robbie Rylance, was discovered at an address on St Fillan’s Road shortly before 4am on Thursday.

The cause of his death has not been confirmed but a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Emergency services arrived in the street shortly after the discovery and police were still at the scene today. Floral tributes have also been left in the front garden.

It is understood Mr Rylance lived at the address with his parents.

Residents in the nearby St Mary’s area expressed shock and sadness at the death. One neighbour said: “All hell kicked off in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Police and an ambulance arrived and were gathered outside the house where Robbie lived.

“Police have remained outside the house ever since.”

“It’s just very sad. He was known to have had a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody.

“I feel so sorry for his family and friends.”

Another resident said: “It’s so sad. He was a great young lad, always out on his motorbike.”

Dozens of tributes have been paid on social media, and friends have started raising funds to pay for his funeral .

Among those raising money is the staff at Josie’s Chip Shop in St Giles Terrace.

A worker there said: “The staff at Josie’s would like to raise money towards the funeral of Robbie Rylance.

“Robbie was well known at the chippy and it’s a massive loss to us personally and St Mary’s in general.

“All donations will be given to Robbie’s family to help cover funeral costs.”

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland attended at St Fillans Road, Dundee at 12.25am on Thursday June 13, following the sudden death of a 20-year-old man.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”