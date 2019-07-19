Neighbours in shock as Dundee cops probe city centre assault

Police were forced to cordon off a property near the Eastern Cemetery for days after a man was assaulted.

Forensic officers were seen combing a property on East Haddon Road following an incident in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed a man was assaulted and inquiries into the full circumstances of the incident were ongoing.

Neighbours in the street expressed their shock as they confirmed police had been on guard at the address until Tuesday.

One neighbour, who declined to be named, said it wasn’t the first time this year the property had been visited by police.

He said: “There had been a police presence there for 24 hours a day at the weekend and Monday.

“I saw officers in white suits searching the address when I looked out.

“It appeared they carried out two separate searches of the address during the days they were here.

“Over the last year I would say the police have been at that particular address at least five or six times. Nothing on the scale of what was here at the time of this incident, though.

“The morning that it happened I’d heard a high-pitch screech like a dog had been run over.

“We’ve heard the man had suffered serious injuries.”

Another woman, who lived nearby, said police had been carrying out door to door inquiries in the days after the disturbance. She said: “We’ve heard rumours of what happened and are aware police have been at the house before.

“Uniformed officers had been at the door on a couple of occasions asking if we heard anything but never elaborated on what happened. At one point while the searches were being carried out there were two or three police vans and a coupe of cars.

“Given the amount of days they were here we were shocked.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland attended at East Haddon Road in Dundee in the early hours of Saturday 13 July after reports that a man was assaulted. Inquiries are under way to establish the full set of circumstances.”