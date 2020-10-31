Neighbours in Kirkton express shock after police launch probe into sexual assault

Police Scotland have launched an investigation following reports that a woman in her thirties was sexually assaulted.

An area in and around Derwent Avenue and Balgowan Avenue has been sealed-off since the early hours of this morning according to some residents living nearby.

A spokesman for Police confirmed they received a report yesterday evening, shortly before midnight that a 33-year-old woman had been “sexually assaulted”.

Police vehicles have remained at the scene this afternoon as a large grassy area has remained closed off to the public.

One neighbour today said she was “shocked” by the scene she encountered outside her front door this morning.

A spokesman for the force added: “A report was received around 11.45pm on Friday, 30 October of a 33-year-old woman having been sexually assaulted in the Derwent Avenue area of Dundee.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”