Saturday, October 31st 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

Neighbours in Kirkton express shock after police launch probe into sexual assault

by James Simpson
October 31, 2020, 3:33 pm

Police Scotland have launched an investigation following reports that a woman in her thirties was sexually assaulted.

An area in and around Derwent Avenue and Balgowan Avenue has been sealed-off since the early hours of this morning according to some residents living nearby.

A spokesman for Police confirmed they received a report yesterday evening, shortly before midnight that a 33-year-old woman had been “sexually assaulted”.

Footage of the scene is above this article

Two police vehicles remained at the scene this afternoon.

Police vehicles have remained at the scene this afternoon as a large grassy area has remained closed off to the public.

One neighbour today said she was “shocked” by the scene she encountered outside her front door this morning.

A spokesman for the force added: “A report was received around 11.45pm on Friday, 30 October of a 33-year-old woman having been sexually assaulted in the Derwent Avenue area of Dundee.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”