Neighbours batter on man’s door to alert him of fire as Tayside firefighters rush to blaze

Fire crews were called to a residential street after a homeowner’s garage caught fire.

Concerned residents battered on their neighbour’s doors on Sidey Place in Perth shortly before 7pm last night.

Pictures taken from the scene show the flames bursting from the garage before two fire appliances arrived.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said officers remained on the street for several hours to extinguish the blaze.

One resident, who declined to be named, said: “A neighbour who lived next door noticed the smoke coming through the walls

© Google

“They ran outside and noticed their neighbour’s garage was on fire.

“The people inside hadn’t been aware of the fire and neither had many of the other neighbours.”

Another resident said it was initially thought no one was at home in the fire-hit property due to all the lights being off.

He said: “It looked like no one was in but some people knocked on their door and shouted just to make sure.

“Luckily they did because there was someone home completely unaware and a pet dog inside.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Before crews arrived neighbours had attempted to extinguish the blaze but the fire escalated.

A short video taken from the incident showed several fire fighters attempting to battle the blaze.

There was no indication as to what started the fire this morning, as the charred remains of the garage lay in front of the house.

© Supplied

A spokesman for the fire service added: “We received a call at 6.51pm on Sunday.

“Two appliances from Perth Fire Station attended the scene.

“Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose-reel jets and one main jet to extinguish the fire.

“One appliance remained at the scene before standing down shortly before 11pm.”