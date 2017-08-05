Needles have been found scattered across Dundee’s Howff cemetery — days after it was hailed as one of Scotland’s “hidden gems”.

Jim Auld, 50, was disgusted to discover drug paraphernalia littered throughout the cemetery while out walking and he’s now calling for Dundee City Council to increase security measures at the historic graveyard.

The Howff was named one of Scotland’s six “hidden gems” as part of a competition celebrating archaeology in Scotland.

Jim, of Charleston, today accused the people leaving the mess of having “no respect” for the dead.

He said: “Last year my son and I were taking pictures and we saw needles and things lying. We reported it to the council and here it is again a year later.

“The people doing this have no respect at all for people’s graves.

“Some of the people buried there did a lot for Dundee and to have needles and things lying around isn’t on.”

The A-listed site became a cemetery in 1564 after Mary, Queen of Scots granted the land to the city.

James added: “There’s kids about here and there were a few tourists and families walking around.

“This isn’t what they should be seeing.

“The council needs to introduce a warden or someone to make sure that this is taken care of.

“People come by here to walk around or even sit and have their lunch and that’s not what should be happening.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are conscious of the impact antisocial behaviour has on local communities and we are committed to achieving a reduction in unacceptable behaviour.

“In order to minimise the impact of antisocial behaviour the graveyard is locked every night and any litter found is picked up.

“Discarded needles are something the council takes extremely seriously and we would like to remind people that the Dundee Community Safety Partnership is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the safe removal of discarded needles.

“If you find any drug paraphernalia, anywhere in Dundee, you should call 433063 to arrange for its removal.”