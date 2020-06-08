Locals asked not to ‘jump to conclusions’ after used needles found on Broughty Ferry waterfront

A councillor has asked residents not to “jump to conclusions” after used needles were found along Broughty Ferry waterfront.

One woman who found a needle while out walking on Fisher Street contacted the Tele to warn others.

She told the Tele: “A few months ago my mum was at the beach in front of The Ship Inn and found a full syringe with needle attached, she phoned the council and they picked it up.

“Then, while I was out on Monday night, I found one, too.”

The resident sais she was concerned about the spread of disease and infections caused by discarded syringes and needles.

She said: “It’s just really concerning because of the number of dogs, dog walkers and kids at the beach. The one my mum found before was uncovered and a full syringe.

“More really needs to be done about Dundee’s drug problem, and getting people the help they really need.”

But while many are quick to associate the sight of used needles with drug abuse, Councillor Craig Duncan believes that the sighting was more likely to be the result of someone not disposing of their medical waste properly.

© DC Thomson

He said: “To be fair, I don’t think that anyone should be jumping to any conclusions about drugs or drug use.

“It’s not an attractive sight to be sure, but I honestly don’t think that this falls into the category of drug use, but more public health, in this instance at least.

“I urge people to properly dispose of their medical waste. I don’t think that this counts as criminality, but more careless disposal.”

The find comes just months after a huge cache of disposable needles and a jar of steroids were found near The Esplanade in the Ferry.

The items, found by a dog walker in December, included 10 syringes and a vial of intramuscular injections.

At the time, Mr Duncan said: “It’s the height of irresponsibility to throw away needles on a beach. Thankfully this is rare – the worst complaints I normally get are about teenagers smoking cannabis.”