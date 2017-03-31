The fight to save a post office in Dundee from closure has stepped up a gear.

Earlier this year, Post Office Ltd announced the Meadowside branch — which is the only remaining Crown office in Dundee — will be one of 37 in the UK to be franchised.

Following community concern, the bid to save the city’s post office has now won backing from local groups, organisations and private individuals.

It has also prompted Jenny Marra MSP to launch a petition.

At a meeting earlier this week, Ms Marra was among those who vowed to continue to fight to save the post office.

Ms Marra said: “At the public meeting, there was fierce opposition to the closure of Dundee’s General Post Office. People were asking ‘how can a city the size of Dundee operate without a post office in the city centre?’.

“It’s important for citizens, business and international students who bring so much money into this city.

“I’ll do everything I can to halt the Post Office’s plans for privatisation. Other communities have managed to keep their post office open because of the strength of feeling and their campaign in the community.

“We need more voices in Dundee to oppose this.”

A spokeswoman for the Post Office said: “There are no detailed proposals yet for Dundee Post Office — when there are, these will be subject to a six-week public consultation before any final decision is made.

“We’re looking to work with a retailer, as we do for the majority of our Post Office branches, both large and small, so that services are secured for years to come.

“The current branch is not sustainable into the future.

“Franchise arrangements are a proven way of providing our services and support both our branches and retail businesses.

“We know the importance of the Post Office branch to the local community and the local economy.”