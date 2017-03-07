A Dundee couple who have 13 children are set to become grandparents for the first time.

Emma and Roy Hann, from Charleston, are mum and dad to Rachel, 25, Sophia, 24, Polly, 22, Charlotte, 21, Alice, 18, Annabelle, 16, Jennifer, 14, Isabella, 13, Jonas, 11, Enos, nine, Eva, seven, Posy, five, and Meg, two.

The couple already get through 50 pints of milk, 21 loaves of bread and five large boxes of cereal a week to feed their bumper brood — and the washing machine is rarely off in their six-bedroom home.

Now, life for the city’s biggest family is going to get even more hectic as Polly and son-in-law Michael Watt, 24, are set to welcome a baby in August.

Most of the family got together to celebrate the occasion by launching a new family Race For Life 5K event in the city’s Camperdown Park.

All 13 Hann kids will line up for the June 18 event and help to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Emma, 47, is urging others to sign up for the event, which it’s hoped will help to fund pioneering research into beating the disease.

She said: “My family are everything to me. Being a mum with 13 children has challenges. Often you have to be super organised and other times you have to be super flexible.

“Sometimes it’s best just to go with the flow as every single day can be different. It’s exhausting and every night when I fall in to the bed I’m asleep in seconds.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way though as I love family life.

“I can’t wait to become a gran and I’m really looking forward to meeting the new arrival.

“But I know cancer touches so many families. That’s why I want to do everything I can to support research so families in Scotland who are going through cancer will have more tomorrows together.”

Roy 47, will have thoughts of close family in his mind when he crosses the finish line — as a number of loved ones have battled cancer.

Roy, who is a nurse practitioner at Ninewells, said: “I love being a dad and I’m really looking forward to becoming a grandad. I’m so proud of all 13 of my children.

“So often in my job I try to help patients who have cancer. I’ve seen firsthand how devastating the disease can be.

“Emma and some of my daughters have taken part in Race for Life in the past when it was a women-only event.

“I think it’s great that Cancer Research UK is introducing Race for Life Family 5K this year, an event which the boys and I can also take part in.”