We need to give more of the ball to Roarie Deacon, says Dundee boss

Roarie Deacon’s goal last weekend showed he can cut it in the Scottish Premiership, according to his boss Neil McCann.

The former Sutton United favourite has impressed in his short time at Dens Park, although, up until the game at Pittodrie, his final product had been lacking.

That changed in the 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen as he pounced on a slack ball from Ryan Christie in midfield before driving at the defence and firing a fierce effort beyond goalkeeper Joe Lewis.

That was his first goal in dark blue and Neil is backing his man to make sure it’s not the last.

He said: “There are loads of positives from last Saturday’s game. There’s no question of effort, the players absolutely knocked their pan in and that’s a minimum, we require that.

“They did that and we had some moments of quality.

“I think Roarie Deacon showed how much of a handful he can be but we need to get him more on the ball.

“I said at half-time in the game I wanted him to be inside the pitch more when the ball was on the other side to be a bit more effective and that’s where his goal came from.”

On Sunday, the Dens Park gaffer is expecting something of a backlash from opponents Hibs after their 3-1 home loss to Hamilton.

“I think we are in for a cracking match,” Neil added.

“Hibs have been fantastic this season.

“I know they suffered a poor result at the weekend against Hamilton, as we did, but I think the one thing Hibs and Neil Lennon have had is a constant, almost, winning feeling coming up from the Championship.

“They will come here looking to make amends but we want to get things going at Dens and we should be in for a cracker.”