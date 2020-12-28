Nearly £68k of council cash was spent repairing vandalism in Dundee this year – and the vast majority of that was in schools.

Dundee City Council has revealed it spent £67,569 as a result of damage caused to council properties by vandalism this year.

In total it has recorded 245 incidents of malicious damage at its properties from the start of January.

Three months ago visitors expressed disgust after vandals targeted an iconic building in the heart of Baxter Park this autumn.

Windows of the pavilion, which has been transformed into a wedding venue, had been smashed.

However, according to the results of a Freedom of Information request, incidents like this were an outlier.

The most highly targeted locations for vandalism, accounting for 75 percent of incidents recorded this year, were school buildings or premises.

The three most affected schools are:

Longhaugh Primary School, where £5,967.34 has been ploughed into repairs

Harris Academy, at a cost of £5,921.75

Braeview Academy, which needed £4,114.17 to be spend on fixing malicious damage

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council said: “Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable and is an issue that is taken seriously.

“The council works hard to apply risk management measures to reduce its impact and cost to service users and the city’s council taxpayers.

“Anti-vandalism education efforts with young people are supported through a partnership between the council and Police Scotland.”

Police Scotland said vandalism in Dundee has reduced by 10.6 percent this year due to successful partnerships with the council and other organisations, however the force stressed the impact such crime has on the community.

Chief Inspector David McIntosh, Dundee area commander, said: “We know that anti-social behaviour and vandalism has a disruptive effect on local communities and we act on any information we receive.

“Vandalism in particular causes needless financial cost and disruption to the owner of the property affected.

“We work closely with a range of partners, including Dundee City Council and a number of other organisations, to educate people and prevent incidents occurring.

“Alongside working to deter this kind of behaviour we also carry out regular patrols throughout the city and will take appropriate enforcement action where incidents are reported and offenders identified.”

Anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact police by calling 101 as promptly as possible.