Nearly £600 spent on fixing potholes across Dundee every single day

About £600 is being spent on patching up potholes across Dundee every single day, new figures show.

Information obtained by the Tele shows £665,000 has been spent by the Roads Maintenance Partnership (RMP) on potholes in the last three financial years.

The figures suggest pothole woes may be worsening in Dundee, with almost half the average annual bill of £221,000 spent in the first four months of 2019/20 – £104,000.

In addition, the number of pothole complaints registered with the council by local residents has risen by 25% between 2016/17 and 2018/19.

In 2016/17, 1,501 reports were received by Dundee City Council – rising to 1,890 last year.

Complaints peaked in 2017/18, when 2,170 reports of flaky surfaces were filed with council officers.

Despite this, annual funding for the RMP – run jointly by the council and arm’s-length body Tayside Contracts – has fallen from £7 million to £6.1m in the same period. This budget covers all aspects of road maintenance including pothole repairs, road markings, street nameplates, pedestrian guardrails, pavements and road signs.

However, Mark Flynn, depute convener of the city council’s city development committee said damage claims for potholes were few and far between.

He said: “Claims for damage to vehicles caused by road condition in Dundee is lower than Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, and below average for the whole country.

“In addition, we have one of the lowest proportions of road that needs to be considered for maintenance of any Scottish city.”

Mr Flynn also said that 100% of the “most severe” defects were repaired within two hours in 2016/17.

Total pothole numbers on the road network in the city have also fallen, from 26,637 to 10,448 across a five-year period.

However, the drop in spending may put Dundee out of step compared with other councils across the UK, according to analysis published by the RAC.

The association’s Pothole Index shows just 1.1% of recent breakdowns attended by the organisation’s roadside assistance crews involved potholes, down from 2.6% in March 2015.

Spokesman Simon Williams said: “While many repairs have been carried out it is still important that a long-term approach to local road maintenance is taken.”