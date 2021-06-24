Scotland recorded another record daily spike in Covid cases on Thursday as Dundee’s infection rate continued to soar.
A total of 2,999 new cases of the virus were reported on Thursday, the highest ever daily number registered since the pandemic hit.
The previous record for daily cases was recorded on Wednesday, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stating the record number of tests returned for that day gave context to the high increase.
