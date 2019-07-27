Near-fatal attack on Dundee woman by killer Robbie McIntosh to be subject of TV documentary

A harrowing documentary focusing on the brutal and near fatal attack on a Dundee grandmother will be screened next week.

Released to Kill Again examines how convicted murderer Robbie McIntosh was able to bludgeon Linda McDonald almost to death in Templeton Woods in August 2017.

Linda was left fighting for her life after McIntosh, who had been serving a life sentence for the 2001 murder of Anne Nicoll, attacked her while on day release from prison.

Since recovering from her horrific injuries, Linda, 54, has been fighting for a change in the law to ensure no one ever goes through the same thing again.

A TV company spent two days with Linda in May, filming her story and giving her a national platform to air her concerns.

The Evening Telegraph was also invited to take part in the filming due to the close relationship the paper has developed with Linda since the attack.

Piers Sanderson and Erin Ross from London-based production company Spun Gold spoke to Linda and her husband Matt in their home.

© Supplied

They also went on location around Dundee, including to the Law and Templeton Woods.

Piers said: “We came to Dundee because we had heard about Linda’s story and her fight to have the parole situation looked at.

“We are making a documentary to highlight Linda’s stance. Channel 5 is examining the parole laws.

“We are aware that Linda strongly believes that if there had been much more control and monitoring of McIntosh, the attack on her is unlikely to have happened.”

Linda said: “I was more than happy to help make this documentary.

“I want to help change the law so that people like McIntosh are never allowed out to attack someone ever again.”

The show will be broadcast on Channel 5 on Tuesday at 10.15pm.