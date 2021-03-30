Nature champions urged to emulate Angus butterfly project in 10th anniversary RSPB award scheme

Community champions are being urged to step up to celebrate a decade of success for the Nature of Scotland awards.

The RSPB has launched a call for nominations to honour groups and individuals making a difference to Scotland’s wildlife and special places.

Past winners include an Angus group recognised for its efforts in conserving Britain’s tiniest butterfly – the Small Blue.

The awards feature 10 categories, including two new additions.

The Health and Wellbeing Award will recognise those who encourage people to engage with nature to support mental and physical health.

There is also a 10th anniversary accolade for Nature Champion of the Decade, to be decided by a public vote.

The awards are co-sponsored by Nature Scot and will take place in November.

A finalists’ shortlist will be revealed in early September.

RSPB Scotland director Anne McCall said: “Over the last 10 years we’ve celebrated some truly inspiring people and projects through the Nature of Scotland Awards.

“If you know a nature hero or conservation champion who’s done something amazing for Scotland, be sure to nominate them for these very special awards.

“You can also apply for your own projects; we want to hear about the positive work you’re doing for nature.”

She added: “As head judge I’m particularly looking forward to hearing more about the powerful role nature plays in supporting our health and wellbeing.”

Nominations are open until June 14.

The Small Blue

In 2019, a coastal collaboration scooped the scheme’s Community Initiative Award for its work to protect the UK’s smallest species of butterfly.

The Small Blue had endured a sharp decline in numbers.

Angus has become one of its remaining strongholds thanks to the planting of its sole food source – kidney vetch – on the seafront areas around Easthaven.

Over more than a decade, the Back from the Brink project has developed from checking pockets of small blue populations to taking the proactive steps to enhance its habitat with planting of the yellow flowered kidney vetch in areas of sheltered grassland.

Kelly Ann Dempsey, leader of the Tayside Biodiversity Partnership coastal group said: “Winning the 2019 Community Initiative Award was not only a huge boost to spirits, but has also been a great way to reaffirm with the community that their efforts to conserve our local species are recognised and valued.

“It has provided further motivation to continue to develop the project and work with an even wider range of stakeholders.”