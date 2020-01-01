National organisation thanks Dundee mum for breast milk donation after seeing Tele story

A national organisation has thanked a young Dundee mum for donating breast milk, after seeing an article on the Tele website.

Shelby O’Shea decided to give back to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital after medics saved her daughter Maëva Aaliyah’s life.

Shelby had a brush with death for both her and Maëva after she suffered from pre-eclampsia.

The incident has inspired Shelby to make a New Year’s resolution to help others as much as she possibly can.

Shelby, 18, from Lochee, gave birth to her baby on December 13 after an emergency Cesarean section at Ninewells.

The lives of both mum and daughter were at risk and Maëva was delivered within an hour of Shelby going into hospital.

She was born weighing only 3lbs one oz but apart from initial support with her breathing she was fit and well and healthy and has since gone from strength-to-strength, although she won’t be allowed out of hospital until some time in January.

Shelby too has made a quick recovery and decided to try to give something back to the hospital and support other mums and babies at the same time.

She said that she was lucky to be producing a lot of milk to feed Maeva, so much in fact that she reckons she has some to spare.

She said: “I have so much milk that another little baby could benefit from.

“Seeing Maëva so small, premature and relying on my milk to survive more than anything it’s truly inspired me.

“I’d love to help another baby in Maëva’s position whose mummy can’t give them that benefit of their own milk.

“My 2020 resolution is to make a difference to as many lives as possible and give all I can to everyone I can help.

“Life is far too short, you never know when your time is up, so make every day count and most importantly make a difference in the world any chance you get, it’s the littlest things that mean the most.”

Commenting on the article on Facebook, a spokeswoman from Milk Bank Scotland, which is based in Glasgow’s NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “Thanks for the lovely story and article.

“It’s so great to hear of your success in providing breast milk for both your own baby and to the milk bank.”

The Scotland-wide donor milk bank service was officially launched in June 2013.

It benefits more than 700 of the most vulnerable babies a year, allowing them to be fed breastmilk for a longer period of time to reduce their health risks associated with being sick and premature.

It will also help babies whose mothers have early feeding challenges, as they are able to get access to the donor breastmilk.

The Scottish Donor Milk Bank (DMB) collects, screens, stores, processes and distributes donor breast milk (breast milk that has been expressed by a mother and provided freely) to be fed to another mother’s child.

All requests for donor milk from all neonatal units across Scotland are met.

Donor milk is transported safely from donors homes to the DMB and from there to neonatal units across Scotland by the Glasgow Children’s Charity Volunteer Drivers.

For more information about donating breast milk, visit the Milk Bank Scotland website.