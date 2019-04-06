National body pitches in to Dundee allotments row

A national allotments body has stepped into the row between a long-term tenant and a committee accused of trying to force him out.

The Scottish Allotments and Gardens Society (SAGS) has written to Dundee City Council seeking an intervention in the case of Don Elder, who has been told to leave West Law Allotments.

Mr Elder, 75, was served the notice last autumn while he was on holiday in New Zealand, and only found out when he returned home.

He was also banned from attending committee meetings.

An appeal he lodged against the decision was heard behind closed doors in February at a meeting he wasn’t invited to.

In the past, tenants with plot disputes have been able to approach the Dundee Federation of Allotment and Garden Holders to seek resolutions.

However, the federation is no longer active, meaning those who have disagreements have had few places to turn.

Mr Elder has contacted SAGS, which has since approached the local authority.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The Scottish Allotment and Garden Society have written to the council and we will be replying directly to them in due course.”

The committee agreed in February to only hold elections every two years rather than one.

Infighting among members of the allotments reached boiling point during a committee meeting on Sunday, it has been claimed.

Outraged tenants who attempted to raise questions about Mr Elder were quickly shot down, according to several people present. Gardeners unsuccessfully attempted to ballot for a vote of no confidence in the committee.

Those who spoke to the Tele declined to be named, over fears that they may be singled out next.

One said: “Any questions asked about Don were being shot down. The committee couldn’t care.

“They essentially said: ‘It’s our allotments, it’s our rules, and our constitution.’ People are absolutely shocked.

“Don’s been here for years and was always the first here on windy days to bolt things down.

“He could be abrupt but he’s not a bad person – you couldn’t get anyone to help you more.

“But he asks awkward questions until he gets an answer and that’s the kind of person the committee is trying to put off.”

David Pedder, chairman of the allotment committee, has repeatedly refused to explain the reasons behind Mr Elder’s expulsion.

He referred to the latest claims as “absolute rubbish” – but he declined to elaborate further.