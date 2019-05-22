Names of MEPs leave Dundonians stumped as country heads to the polls tomorrow

With voters across the country due to hit polling stations yet again tomorrow, we took to the streets to see how well prospective MEPs have done in telling you who they are.

Polls open at sites across Dundee, Scotland and the UK tomorrow morning, with the electorate being asked to vote for who they want to represent them in Strasbourg and Brussels – despite the fact the UK could be hauled out of the EU in October.

We wanted to know if anyone in the city actually knew any of the candidates involved.

Of all the people we asked, not one could name a candidate standing in this week’s election off the top of their head and only two people recognised a candidate’s name from our pre-printed list.

Ralph Leith, 53, said: “I voted with my postal vote. They should have left the EU straight away and if there was another vote I would say leave.”

Michael Innes, 70, from Broughty Ferry Road, said: “I have heard of Alyn Smith. I put my vote in on Thursday. If you have a vote you might as well use it.

“To be honest with you, I would rather be out of the EU. I think it’s totally pointless for us, if we had been out by March 29 we wouldn’t have had this for one thing.

“There must be a lot of people who don’t have a clue about these names.”

Joanne Macfayden, 35, from the West End, said: “I’ve not looked it up. I don’t recognise any of the names but I plan on voting definitely. I don’t think this vote is pointless in Scotland. I think people should vote – it’s really important. It’s got more and more relevant.

“I think the stronger the message that we can send, the better. If they know we have energy and are passionate about it they might listen.”

Jennie Patterson, 46 a PR consultant from Dundee, said: “I don’t know anybody’s names and I don’t recognise any of the names of the MEPs.

“I am definitely voting. I feel like this is quite monumental.

“There is no clarity on what this means. It makes you feel quite anxious.

“We have seen what goes wrong when people don’t take voting seriously. I would vote for SNP because I feel like they feel prominent in my city. I feel they are visible right now it feels like they represent the city and the country.

“But that is probably an emotional reason rather than an educational reason.”

Myles McCallum, 39, from Lochee, said: “I have heard of Maggie Chapman from the Greens.

“I know we are voting for seats in the European Parliament but I don’t understand why that is happening when Brexit is unresolved.

“It’s all up in the air. A lot of time and money could be better spent.”

Votes for the European Parliament are cast every five years and each country is allocated a set number of seats depending on their population size.

Currently the UK holds 73 seats, with the largest country, Germany, holding 96.

If the UK leaves the EU the overall number of seats in parliament will drop to 701 and a proportion of the UK’s seats will be allocated to member states.