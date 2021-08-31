Naloxone used 18 times in four months by Dundee police to reverse drugs overdose

A medicine that reverses the effects of a drugs overdose has been used by police in Dundee 18 times in just four months.

Police Scotland says on each occasion, a person who was suffering from potentially life-threatening symptoms survived.

The nasal spray – which helps buy time for someone who has taken an opioid overdose before medics arrive – has been used by officers as part of a pilot programme.

Overall it has been used by police nearly 40 times across Scotland.

Up to 18 lives saved by police in Dundee

The figures coincide with International Overdose Awareness Day and a new Scottish Government campaign to raise awareness of naloxone.

The force says officers have administered naloxone at various calls, including reports of concern for a person and an attempted suicide.

The medicine has also been used while people are in police custody, and during a siege situation when officers had to force entry to a property.

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie, head of drug strategy, said: “In these 37 incidents where officers have stepped forward to make what is probably a life-saving difference, they have either been flagged down by a member of the public or come across someone in crisis in the course of their duties.

“Had these officers not been carrying naloxone, the people experiencing a suspected overdose may not have survived.

“We know this isn’t a one-step solution to Scotland’s drug deaths crisis, but we hope it will be part of the bigger, public health-led response.”

Nearly 800 officers have now completed training to use the spray devices, with 81% volunteering to carry the kits during the trial period.

Sergeant Graeme Fox is one of the officers who carries naloxone and has used it in the course of his duties.

He said: “I chose to have naloxone on my belt because I’d much rather save someone’s life than deliver a sudden death message.”