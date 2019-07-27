Naked woman performed sex act in front of Dundee police after threatening to bite neighbour

A naked woman performed a sex act in front of police after racially abusing and threatening to bite her neighbour.

Irene Torrie was placed on the sex offenders register following the incident in Kirkton on Wednesday night.

Torrie unleashed a torrent of abuse at Agnieszka Lukaszak-Ewiak, calling her a “Polish ****” before saying she would bite her.

Stunned police then attended her Balmuir Road home to find Torrie naked and refusing to put on clothes.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Torrie performed a sex act on herself in front of officers sent to arrest her.

Depute fiscal Gavin Burton said Ms Lukaszak-Ewiak opened Torrie’s door after becoming concerned about her arguing with someone from a window.

He said: “The accused directed a tirade of abuse towards her in an aggressive manner. The witness heard the accused shout ‘you Polish ****’.

“The complainer’s husband stood in front of her. The accused said ‘if I can’t fight her I’ll bite her’.”

Police attended Torrie’s home at 9.50pm where she was found in bed and removed the duvet to reveal she was naked. Torrie refused to get dressed and behaved inappropriately towards three officers.

Back-up was called and Torrie continued to approach them in an inappropriate manner.

Torrie then began to touch herself in front of an officer before springing up from the bed and pushing an officer against a wall.

The 39-year-old was restrained and taken to police headquarters after being encouraged to put her clothes on.

Torrie pleaded guilty to making racial remarks and violent threats, shouting, swearing, and exposing herself on July 24. She also admitted pushing an officer against a wall.

Sentence was deferred until September for reports and Torrie was placed on the sex offenders register meantime.