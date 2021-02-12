A naked thug had to be carried out of his flat by police before falsely claiming to have Covid-19 symptoms.

Seven officers had to self-isolate for 10 days following Fraser Gilmour’s booze-fuelled conduct in Tayport.

Gilmour, 38, removed an officer’s face covering during a violent struggle as well as making a homophobic slur.

A sheriff warned Gilmour that he could be jailed after he pleaded guilty to the offences.

The incident was sparked by a dispute between Gilmour and his former partner at his flat on Glebe Gardens.

Police were contacted and found a drunken Gilmour passed out and naked in his bed.

Gilmour was ‘asleep under a duvet’

Prosecutor Gavin Burton told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Police were able to observe a number of broken items at the top of the stairs.

“Officers shouted identifying themselves but received no response. The accused was traced asleep under a duvet.

“There appeared to be a strong smell of alcohol. It was explained to the accused that he would be arrested on suspicion of threatening or abusive behaviour.”

Mr Burton added: “At that time the accused was fully naked and engaged in a struggle with the officers.

“He seized PC Russell by the face grabbing his face covering and removing it. The accused was then handcuffed and carried out of the property still fully naked.”

© Supplied by Google maps

Accused later claimed to have Covid-19 symptoms

Gilmour’s abusive behaviour would continue on the journey to police headquarters in Dundee, calling one officer a “bald gay f*****”.

He was taken to the custody suite of the West Bell Street station and told police at around 2.20am that he was not suffering from any illnesses or infections.

However, almost three hours later, Gilmour complained that he was feeling hot, had a chest infection, a sore head before stating that he had been in the company of someone who had tested positive for covid-19.

As a result, all of the officers involved in Gilmour’s arrest were required to self-isolate which caused “considerable distress” to them and their families.

After being charged, Gilmour said: “I am sorry for anything that happened last night. I don’t know what I have said or what I have done.”

Gilmour pleaded guilty to struggling violently with PCs Alexander Craig, Christian Russell, Jessica Moir, David Gordon, Neil Ferguson and Danny Allen on January 13 this year.

He seized PC Russell’s head and removed his face covering as well as repeatedly shouting, swearing, making offensive remarks, falsely stating he had Covid-19 and causing officers to self-isolate.

Sheriff says prison sentence is possible

Defence solicitor David Duncan said Gilmour’s recollection of the incident was hazy and was unaware that the police had been called.

Mr Duncan said: “He doesn’t hear them coming. He doesn’t know what’s going on. He is confused, intoxicated and naked.

“Although he was afforded the opportunity to get dressed, that’s not entirely how Mr Gilmour recollects it.

“He appreciates these are serious matters.”

Gilmour, who was on remand at HMP Perth, had sentence deferred until March for reports.

Sheriff John Rafferty said: “The offences before me are very likely to attract a custodial sentence but it is not inevitable.”

To better understand how our court reporting works, click here to view our online guide.